Funeral for fallen Hillsborough deputy open to the public

Friends, family, and colleagues will pay their final respects to a Hillsborough County deputy killed in a murder-suicide in St. Augustine.

The memorial service for Deputy Abigail Bieber will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Countryside Church in Clearwater. It is open to the public.

Deputy Abigail Bieber (Provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Boys and Girls Club (Hachem Foundation Club), Mary Lee's House and Maxx & Me Pet Rescue. Their addresses are below:

Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Club at Town ‘n Country Park

6039 Hanley Road

Tampa Florida 33634

Mary Lee's House

(813) 250-6650

2806 North Armenia Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Maxx & Me Pet Rescue

12191 West Linebaugh Ave #554

Tampa, Florida 33626

Procession for Hillsborough County deputy will start in St. Augustine, end in Clearwater

Last week, the sheriff's office held a procession for Deputy Bieber from St. Augustine to Clearwater. Two of Bieber's brothers, Ben and Daniel, work as officers for Clearwater police, and were among those helping to escort her home, the agency said.

Investigators believe her boyfriend, Detective Daniel Leyden, a member of the HCSO's criminal investigations division, killed Bieber and then took his own life. This occurred while the couple was vacationing in St. Augustine with other deputies.

Bieber served for nearly four years at HCSO, the sheriff's office said.