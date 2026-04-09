MacDill Air Force Base hotel evacuated after threat, officials say

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The Brief Officials at MacDill Air Force Base say a threat prompted the precautionary evacuation of MacDill Inn, a hotel on base. According to a statement released Thursday, the MacDill Inn was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" after the threat was reported. Base officials did not provide details about the nature of the threat or the specific security measures being implemented, due to their policy.



Officials at MacDill Air Force Base say a threat prompted the precautionary evacuation of MacDill Inn, a hotel on base in Tampa.

What we know:

According to a statement released Thursday, the MacDill Inn was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" after the threat was reported.

"We take all threats seriously and are taking appropriate measures to prioritize the safety and security of our installation," MacDill Air Force Base officials said in the statement.

Just last month, a brother and sister were charged after an explosive device was found outside the visitor center area of MacDill Air Force Base. The brother, Alen Zheng, remains at large after fleeing to China.

What we don't know:

Base officials did not provide details about the nature of the threat or the specific security measures being implemented, due to their policy.

It’s unclear at this time how long the evacuation will last or if any additional areas of the base are impacted.

This is a developing story. Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.