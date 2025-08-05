Funeral for Pinellas Schools police sergeant who died while on duty set for Tuesday

The Brief Funeral services will be held Tuesday for Pinellas County Schools Police Sgt. Greg Graff. Graff, 61, died last week after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. The funeral will take place at Countryside Christian Church in Clearwater.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday for Pinellas County Schools Police Sgt. Greg Graff, who died last week after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, July 30, Graff took part in an active assailant exercise at Clearwater High School, then collapsed while participating in additional indoor classroom training.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pictured: Pinellas County Schools Police Sergeant Greg Graff. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Graff was 61 years old and worked for Pinellas County Schools police for seven years after previously serving 29 years with the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia.

He's survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren, according to officials.

Video: Pinellas Schools police sergeant honored with procession after on-duty death

What's next:

Graff's funeral will be held Tuesday morning at Countryside Christian Church in Clearwater. Guests are asked to arrive at 9 a.m., with the service scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

After the service, a special ceremony featuring a 21-gun salute, a last call and a flyover will take place.