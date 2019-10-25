Furry, four-legged stowaways from Miami to get new homes in Lakeland

article

Four newborn kittens just made an unbelievable journey -- secretly nestled in the back of a truck.

Herc Rentals sent one of their trucks to Miami to make a pickup. Hundreds of miles later, the truck came back to Lakeland with a surprising cargo: Four little stowaways.

“We’re assuming mom thought it was a really safe place to keep them. I don’t think she realized the safe place was going to take a drive to Lakeland, Florida,” offered Randa Richter of the SPCA of Florida.

Two of the kittens were immediately adopted by employees of the trucking company. The other two will eventually be up for grabs, but not for a while; they will be on the bottle for at least another six weeks.