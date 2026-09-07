Good Samaritans rescue man after Tierra Verde jet ski crash

The Brief A man was critically injured Saturday after a jet ski collided with a boat near Tierra Verde. Mark Sindyukov jumped into the water to rescue the unconscious, bleeding man as other good Samaritans helped. Deputies say speed and impairment were not factors; the crash remains under investigation.



A trip on the water turned into a life-or-death rescue when a group of boaters came upon a serious crash near Tierra Verde on Saturday evening.

Jet ski crash

What we know:

Mark Sindyukov says he heard screams after a jet ski collided with a boat and immediately jumped into the water to help the injured rider.

He says the man was unconscious and bleeding, and much larger than him, but Sindyukov kept pushing until he and his colleagues were able to pull the man onto their boat.

Holiday weekend ride turned rescue

The backstory:

Sindyukov and several colleagues were passing Tierra Verde when their boat's navigation system began failing.

They decided to turn around. Moments later, their captain spotted the crash.

Sindyukov says he didn't hesitate when he realized someone was hurt.

Courtesy: Mark Sindyukov

He entered the water and helped get the injured man to the boat, while others called 911 and the Coast Guard.

Sindyukov says he swallowed a significant amount of saltwater during the rescue and is still having trouble catching his breath.

Strangers help jet skier

What they're saying:

The group also happened to have a medical professional on board, who helped keep the injured man stable until EMS arrived.

Sindyukov says the man was wearing a life jacket.

He says the experience reinforced his belief that people have to be willing to help one another in an emergency.

Courtesy: Mark Sindyukov

"Look out for strangers," Sindyukov said. "If we don't look out for each other, who knows what could have happened?"

The injured man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Sindyukov said, "I think it makes you feel very grateful. And I think we need to be good humans and take care of each other."

Crash investigation

What's next:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Deputies say speed and impairment were not factors.