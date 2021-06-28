FWC: Dead dolphin found near Vinoy Park, St. Pete pier

Expand / Collapse search

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after a dead dolphin was found on the shore of Vinoy Park Sunday. 

The deceased beached dolphin was found around 8:30 Sunday morning. 

Officials, including a biologist with FWC, located the dolphin near the Vinoy Park beach volleyball courts, across Beach Drive NE from 11th Avenue NE.

(Courtesy FWC)

The dolphin is being examined to determine its cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.