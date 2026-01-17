Viral manta ray video sparks legislation to ban captures for entertainment in Florida

The Brief A viral video shows a threatened manta ray captured off the Florida Panhandle and later shipped overseas for exhibition. Lawmakers say the capture was legal under current rules, but only because of a loophole. New legislation, called the Manta Protection Act, aims to ban the capture of threatened or endangered marine species for entertainment purposes.



A video recorded last summer off Panama City shows anglers pulling a massive manta ray onto their boat and placing it into a kiddie pool. The manta ray, a threatened species, was later exported overseas for exhibition.

State officials confirmed the capture was legal under existing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) rules, which allow the collection of certain protected species with a marine special activity license for exhibition or educational purposes.

State lawmakers say that allowance was never intended for entertainment, and are now pushing to change the law.

How the video surfaced:

The video was recorded by an employee of Water Planet Dolphin Swim Tours, after the crew noticed anglers struggling to reel in what they initially believed was a shark.

Once they realized it was a manta ray, tour owner Denis Richard said they assumed the animal would be released. Instead, the manta ray was hoisted onto the boat.

Richard later learned the anglers claimed to have a permit and planned to export the animal. He shared the video on social media, where it quickly spread worldwide.

What they're saying:

Denis Richard, founder of Water Planet, said manta ray encounters are rare and unforgettable.

"It’s an incredible experience. It’s a gigantic, so elegant and graceful. It’s incredible," Richard said.

After witnessing the capture, Richard described the situation as frustrating and helpless.

Dig deeper:

Under current Florida law, marine animals listed as threatened or endangered can be captured for exhibition or educational purposes with an FWC-issued marine special activity license.

State Rep. Lindsay Cross of St. Petersburg, a co-sponsor of the new bipartisan legislation, says that policy created a loophole that allows animals like manta rays to be taken from the wild for entertainment.

Big picture view:

The proposed Manta Protection Act would ban the capture and transportation of threatened or endangered marine species for entertainment purposes.

The bill would still allow captures for:

Rescue

Rehabilitation

Scientific research

FWC has already taken steps to reevaluate its permitting process. In August, the agency paused the issuance of new special activity licenses for endangered shark and ray species and held two public input meetings online to navigate how to move forward.

Why you should care:

Supporters say the bill would prevent future captures of vulnerable marine species and help ensure Florida’s waters remain a place where threatened animals are protected, not removed for profit or entertainment.

What's next:

The Manta Protection Act was heard in a House Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee this week and has also been introduced in the Florida Senate.

If passed, the law would take effect July 1.