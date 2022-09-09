Gabby Gifford campaign tour stops in Tampa Bay area to promote gun safety laws

article

Retired US Representative Gabby Giffords campaign is in the Tampa Bay area Friday as she makes her way across the country to promote gun safety legislation.

Giffords was a representative for Arizona's 8th congressional district from 2007-2012. She resigned after being shot in the head during a 2011 event called Congress on Your Corner outside a Safeway grocery store. The shooter hit a total of 19 people and killed six.

The assignation attempt ended Giffords' career, but it did not end her life and since then, she has been an advocate for stricter laws regulating firearms.

Now, Gifford is on a bus tour and making stops in St. Petersburg and Tampa. Mayor Jane Castor, Senator Janet Cruz (D-Tampa), and former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell are expected to speak on behalf of her platform for gun safety laws and its role in Florida’s 2022 midterm elections.

This event is part of Giffords’ wider Sunshine State Bust Tour.

