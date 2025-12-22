Feeding Tampa Bay hosts Christmas Eve lunch and meal giveaway for families in need

The Brief Feeding Tampa Bay is hosting a free Christmas Eve lunch and meal giveaway for the community this week. The event is part of Feeding Tampa Bay’s broader holiday mission to make sure no family goes hungry during Christmas week. In addition to the Christmas Eve event, Feeding Tampa Bay continues to serve families year-round through neighborhood markets and food distribution programs.



As Christmas approaches, Feeding Tampa Bay is stepping up efforts to support families who may be struggling to put food on the table.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the nonprofit will host a free Christmas Eve lunch for the community, serving a warm holiday meal while also providing take-home food for Christmas Day. The goal, organizers say, is to ensure families not only have a place to gather and eat, but also the resources they need to get through the holiday.

The Christmas Eve event builds on similar efforts Feeding Tampa Bay hosted during Thanksgiving, while also highlighting the organization’s year-round mission to fight hunger across the Tampa Bay area.

From large holiday meals to neighborhood markets where families can pick up groceries at no cost, Feeding Tampa Bay works to meet people where they are — especially during times of increased need.

What they're saying:

Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz says the holidays often amplify food insecurity for many families, making events like this one critical.

He explains that while holiday meals are important, they are only one piece of a much larger effort.

Programs like Feeding Tampa Bay’s neighborhood markets are designed to provide dignity, choice, and consistent access to food — not just during the holidays, but all year long.

Organizers say the response to past holiday events has shown just how much these services are needed, and they expect a strong turnout again for the Christmas Eve lunch.

Date: Wednesday, December 24

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Causeway Center, 3624 Causeway Blvd., Tampa

Who can attend: The event is reservation-based, but open to the public

Visit this link to sign up

What you can do:

Feeding Tampa Bay says anyone in need of food assistance — or those looking to support the organization through donations or volunteering — can find more information by clicking here.