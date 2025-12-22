Holiday travel surge underway with calmer airports on Christmas Day

The Brief AAA says holiday travel will be busy but spread out this year. Drivers will get a break at the pump with the National average for gas below $3 per gallon. TSA is reminding travelers to keep lithium batteries out of checked bags to avoid fire risks and delays.



Millions of Americans are already on the move for the holidays, and this year’s calendar is stretching the travel season.

With Christmas falling later in the week, the holiday travel window spans two weekends, spreading travelers out over nearly two weeks. AAA says December 20–23 are the peak pre-Christmas travel days.

Those waiting until Christmas Eve or Christmas Day can expect calmer airports, before crowds pick back up again on Friday and into the New Year’s travel period.

Driving vs Flying

While airports will be busy, AAA says the roads will be even more crowded. Nearly 90% of holiday travelers are expected to drive.

To avoid the worst traffic, AAA recommends starting early. Traffic typically builds after 10 a.m. during the holiday travel period and does not ease up until after nightfall.

Gas Prices

There is some good news for drivers this holiday season. AAA says gas prices are the lowest they have been at this time of year in five years, with the national average currently at $2.86 a gallon.

Big picture view:

As the holiday travel rush continues, TSA is urging travelers to double-check what they pack, especially when it comes to lithium-ion batteries.

TSA says lithium batteries should not be placed in checked luggage because they can overheat and start a fire. While most lithium batteries are allowed on planes, they need to stay in carry-on bags where flight crews can quickly respond if there is a problem.

FAA officials say flight attendants are trained to handle lithium battery fires or overheating events, which is why keeping those items in the cabin is critical.

Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly common and are found in everyday items like cell phones, laptops, electric toothbrushes and some children’s toys. TSA warns that if prohibited items are found in checked bags, officers may have to open luggage and remove items, which could delay your trip.

