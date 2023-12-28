1 dead, 1 injured in separate crashes on Gandy Boulevard in St. Pete: FHP

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed, and the driver of the car was later injured, in separate crashes in St. Pete late Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a Nissan was driving east on Gandy Boulevard on Wednesday at around 10:31 p.m. when a pedestrian attempted to walk across the street east of San Fernando Boulevard.

The pedestrian was struck by the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old woman from Seminole, stopped to get out of the vehicle and assist the pedestrian when she was also struck by a separate vehicle.

A 23-year-old Tampa woman had been driving the second vehicle, a Kia, eastbound on Gandy Boulevard. She was not injured in the incident.

According to FHP, the driver of the Nissan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The pedestrian, a 58-year-old man from New Jersey, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.