Hillsborough County couple shares unique story of experiencing back-to-back heart attacks

A Sun City Center retired couple survived back-to-back heart attacks and back-to-back open-heart surgeries together.

Margaret and Phil Vaske are both in their 80's and have been married for 63 years. Phil is a Navy veteran, and Margaret is a breast cancer survivor, who underwent multiple hip surgeries.

Photo courtesy: Vaske family

In late October, Margaret began to feel immense back pain from her sciatica, as one Hillsborough County doctor explained.

"He was feeling bad seeing her suffering, and that triggered enough stress and maybe raised his blood pressure a bit," HCA Florida Brandon Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Ignacio Duarte said. "He definitely had the blockages there, but it was the stressor of seeing his wife suffering from her back pain that kind of tipped him over."

Photo courtesy: Vaske family

When both were transferred to HCA Florida Brandon, they learned they both had minor heart attacks with significant blockages in all three major blood vessels.

The couple agreed to open heart surgeries.

"At their age, they're both in their 80s," Duarte said. "Open-heart surgery can have significant risk. The most common ones being infection [and] bleeding. Perhaps the more severe ones are stroke, kidney failure, heart attack, and passing away around the time of surgery."

Dr. Ignacio said a situation like this was a first for him.

Photo courtesy: Vaske family

"It's not unusual for us to operate on relatives of patients. We've done brothers, sisters, husbands, wives," he said. "But not in the same hospitalization, not at the same time."

Dr. Ignacio sat them both down before their surgeries.

"I think we all said, 'hey listen we'll all just do you both the same day.' I looked at Mr. Vaske and I said, 'We'll do you first, and then we'll do her'," he said.

Margaret was relieved to hear how Phil's surgery went.

Photo courtesy: Vaske family

"When he told me the surgery with him went very well," she said, "I guess I didn't feel any anxiety (going into hers) because I just knew that he was alright and that was enough for me."

Margaret explained she went into her happy place before her surgery.

"My happy place is waltzing with him (Phil)," she said.

Although their dancing days are over, the two are happy to be back home and spend another Christmas together. Margaret also celebrated her birthday with Phil on Monday.

"Really? This really happened to me?" she said.