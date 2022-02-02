Gandy Blvd. closures continue Wednesday after crash involving tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of jet fuel

article

While a portion of Gandy Boulevard reopened after a fuel tanker overturned, spilling jet fuel into the roadway, the westbound lanes remain closed Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, the semi-truck overturned at the corner of West Gandy Boulevard and Westshore Boulevard. As of Wednesday morning, drivers still cannot access the Gandy Bridge from the lower Gandy Boulevard westbound lanes, but the Selmon Expressway elevated lanes are open.

City officials said there is no word yet on when roadway repairs will be completed.

The flipped truck snarled traffic from South Tampa to the Pinellas County side of the Gandy Boulevard Bridge. Tampa Fire Rescue says the truck spilled "hazardous material," prompting a HAZMAT response and closing traffic in both directions, plus closing a portion of the Selmon Expressway which passes above Gandy in South Tampa.

Officials say the tanker contained 8,000 gallons of jet fuel.

Tampa Fire personnel created a dam with soil from the median to keep the fuel from getting into the sewer system and waterways. They also sprayed foam to avoid sparks and fire.

The tanker was sealed and stopped leaking four hours following the crash. About 1,200 gallons of fuel were recovered. Officials did not say how much was unaccounted for.

The Selmon Expressway reopened around 5 p.m.