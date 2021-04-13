Gandy extension of Selmon Expressway to open Monday

article

The Gandy extension of the Selmon Expressway will be opening soon. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority says the elevated Selmon West Extension will open Monday, April 19.

The nearly two-mile toll lane connects the expressway directly to the Gandy Bridge. That means you can drive from Brandon to St. Pete without hitting a stoplight.

The new lanes have been under construction since 2018. They’re elevated 30 feet off the ground to alleviate concerns from local business owners who feared the span would block signage and visibility.

PREVIOUS: End in sight for Gandy elevated bridge project

The cost to use the extension will be $0.95 with SunPass, or $1.31 with Toll-By-Plate billing.