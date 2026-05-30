Garbage truck hits, kills woman in St. Pete: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Police Department has arrested the driver of a garbage truck after he failed to stop after striking a woman.
What we know:
According to SPPD, officers were called to the scene of a fatal crash around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The fatal crash occurred in the alley near 17 3rd Street North.
A city garbage truck struck a 49-year-old woman who was lying across the alley.
The woman was fatally injured at the scene.
SPPD said the driver did not stop after the crash.
The driver, a City of St. Pete employee, Nathan Brown, 51, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
What we don't know:
The identity of the woman has yet to be released as officers work to notify the next of kin.
What's next:
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the St. Pete Police Department.