Garbage truck hits, kills woman in St. Pete: SPPD

The Brief A woman is dead after a city garbage truck entered an alley and struck her, according to the St. Pete Police Department. The driver of the garbage truck has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. The identity of the woman has not been released.



The St. Pete Police Department has arrested the driver of a garbage truck after he failed to stop after striking a woman.

What we know:

According to SPPD, officers were called to the scene of a fatal crash around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The fatal crash occurred in the alley near 17 3rd Street North.

A city garbage truck struck a 49-year-old woman who was lying across the alley.

The woman was fatally injured at the scene.

SPPD said the driver did not stop after the crash.

The driver, a City of St. Pete employee, Nathan Brown, 51, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman has yet to be released as officers work to notify the next of kin.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.