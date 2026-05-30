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Garbage truck hits, kills woman in St. Pete: SPPD

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 30, 2026 12:24 PM EDT
St. Petersburg Police Department
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A woman is dead after a city garbage truck entered an alley and struck her, according to the St. Pete Police Department.
    • The driver of the garbage truck has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.
    • The identity of the woman has not been released.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Police Department has arrested the driver of a garbage truck after he failed to stop after striking a woman.

What we know:

According to SPPD, officers were called to the scene of a fatal crash around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The fatal crash occurred in the alley near 17 3rd Street North.

A city garbage truck struck a 49-year-old woman who was lying across the alley.

The woman was fatally injured at the scene.

SPPD said the driver did not stop after the crash.

The driver, a City of St. Pete employee, Nathan Brown, 51, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman has yet to be released as officers work to notify the next of kin.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the St. Pete Police Department.

St. Petersburg Police DepartmentCrime and Public Safety