Gas Dash brings fuel delivery straight to Tampa drivers
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas Dash expanded its app-based mobile fuel delivery service into the Tampa area to allow drivers to get gasoline delivered directly to their parked vehicles.
App launches
What we know:
Gas Dash operates through a mobile application where users choose their location, select a fuel type, specify how many gallons they need, and leave their fuel doors open.
The company says the service is designed to be contactless.
"The point of Gas Dash is to be contactless. So, you do not have to interact with the driver whatsoever," Director of Operations Kyle Saunders said.
Beyond individual drivers, the company serves commercial fleets, including landscaping crews, construction teams, day cares, and funeral homes.
On-demand delivery fees
By the numbers:
Customers pay for the cost of the gas in addition to delivery and app convenience fees.
Company officials say those extra service charges typically add between $15 and $20 to each transaction.
Florida expansion strategy
The backstory:
Gas Dash originally launched its operations in Indiana before selecting Tampa as its initial market in Florida.
The service hires local drivers, known as "Dashers," who make deliveries using smaller tanks in sedans or larger fuel tanks mounted in pickup trucks.
Emergency services and storms
What's next:
The company provides emergency fuel runs for stranded drivers who run out of gas on the road.
Gas Dash is also building a hurricane season response plan to transport fuel into Florida from neighboring states if local gas supplies run short.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Gas Dash founder and CEO Rusty Spivey, who explained how the delivery app operates, as well as Director of Operations Kyle Saunders.