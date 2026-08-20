Gas Dash brings fuel delivery straight to Tampa drivers

The Brief Gas Dash has launched an app-based fuel delivery service bringing gasoline directly to parked vehicles across the Tampa area. Customers pay for the fuel, plus delivery and convenience fees that typically add $15 to $20 to each order. The company employs local drivers, provides emergency roadside gas, and serves both individual drivers and commercial fleets.



Gas Dash expanded its app-based mobile fuel delivery service into the Tampa area to allow drivers to get gasoline delivered directly to their parked vehicles.

App launches

What we know:

Gas Dash operates through a mobile application where users choose their location, select a fuel type, specify how many gallons they need, and leave their fuel doors open.

The company says the service is designed to be contactless.

"The point of Gas Dash is to be contactless. So, you do not have to interact with the driver whatsoever," Director of Operations Kyle Saunders said.

Beyond individual drivers, the company serves commercial fleets, including landscaping crews, construction teams, day cares, and funeral homes.

On-demand delivery fees

By the numbers:

Customers pay for the cost of the gas in addition to delivery and app convenience fees.

Company officials say those extra service charges typically add between $15 and $20 to each transaction.

Florida expansion strategy

The backstory:

Gas Dash originally launched its operations in Indiana before selecting Tampa as its initial market in Florida.

The service hires local drivers, known as "Dashers," who make deliveries using smaller tanks in sedans or larger fuel tanks mounted in pickup trucks.

Emergency services and storms

What's next:

The company provides emergency fuel runs for stranded drivers who run out of gas on the road.

Gas Dash is also building a hurricane season response plan to transport fuel into Florida from neighboring states if local gas supplies run short.