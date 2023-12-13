Gas Plant multi-billion-dollar redevelopment plans to be discussed with St. Pete community

On Wednesday, the city of St. Petersburg will host a community benefits information session on the multi-billion-dollar plan to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant neighborhood.

During this information session, residents will have the opportunity to learn specifically about and weigh in on the proposed community benefits directly from the Hines Historic Gas Plant Partnership.

The proposed community benefits associated with the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment include affordable and workforce housing, sustainability efforts, small business, minority-owned business, and women-owned business participation, and a $50 million intentional equity commitment.

For nearly a century, hundreds of African Americans called the Gas Plant District home before it was razed for Tropicana Field.

In the 1980s, as city leaders began taking steps to redevelop the Gas Plant neighborhood, their attention turned to building a stadium to lure an MLB team to the area.

It was during a time when St. Pete's economy was stagnant. With America's greatest pastime in the city's roots, officials decided to move forward with making Gas Plant the site of a future baseball stadium.

That meant families had to leave behind their homes. Many businesses didn't survive the relocation.

While the Black residents were compensated by the city to relocate, they were also promised other forms of economic return for their sacrifice – but never received it.

Now, a new stadium is in the works for the Tampa Bay Rays and with it, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, who grew up in the Gas Plant District, vows to redevelop the area.

He said there will be 600 units of affordable housing, millions of dollars for minority-owned businesses, apprenticeship programs and target numbers for minority employment.

There will also be a museum of Black history.

"There's a time for all things," said Welch. "And I think in 2023, we finally came to that nexus of the community's interest, those promises."

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Coliseum, 535 4th Ave. N.