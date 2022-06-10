GasBuddy: National average for gas now $5 per gallon

The average price that Americans pay for gasoline is now $5 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. It's another drain on the wallets of consumers who are paying more for many other essentials too.

For months, gas prices have gone up again and again. In Florida, the state's gas prices are averaging $4.77 per gallon – but even in some parts of the Bay Area, drivers are seeing prices around $4.89. One year ago, it was $2.85.

While GasBuddy is reporting the national average has hit $5 per gallon, AAA says the national average is $4.98.

California has the highest average price, at $6.40 a gallon, according to AAA. Several other Western states and Illinois are higher than $5.50. The lowest average is in Georgia, at $4.41.

While the $5 mark on average is new, Americans paid more for gasoline back in July 2008, when inflation is considered. The high of $4.11 a gallon then would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.

Analysts expect prices will keep rising until they get so high that demand falls — nobody knows exactly when or where that might be. In the meantime, any unexpected refinery shutdowns — for example, from a hurricane along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast — could send prices spiraling higher.

"I’m afraid we’re not at the end of the road yet," said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. "We have very little margin for error this summer. We need every barrel of refining capacity we can get."