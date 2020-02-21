Gasparilla Distance Classic closes downtown Tampa roads Saturday and Sunday

article

Traffic is expected to be heavy this weekend in and around downtown Tampa and the Bayshore Boulevard area as tens of thousands of runners and walkers take part in the Gasparilla Distance Classic races. Tampa police advise drivers and pedestrians to use caution and allow for extra time to travel through the area. Barricades and signs will assist with traffic flow.

On Saturday, street closures begin at 3 a.m. for the 15-kilometer race, which begins at 6:40 a.m. at the corner of Brorein Street and Franklin Street. Streets closures will continue for the 5-kilometer race, which begins at 9:15 a.m. at the corner of Brorein Street and Ashley Drive.

Streets will close again at 3 a.m. on Sunday for the half marathon, which begins at 6 a.m. at the corner of Platt Street and Bayshore. Streets will remain closed for the 8-kilometer race, which kicks off at 9:15 a.m. at the corner of Bayshore Blvd. and Verne Street.



Street/Lane closure schedule:



Saturday, February 22, 2020

3:00 a.m.

• E Brorein Street from S Jefferson Street to Bayshore Boulevard

• W Platt Street/Channelside Drive from S Parker Street to S Nebraska Avenue

• Selmon Expressway eastbound Exit 6A Downtown West ramp to S Florida Avenue

• Bayshore Boulevard from W Brorein Street to W Platt Street

• S Ashley Drive between E Whiting Street and Channelside Drive

• S Franklin Street between E Whiting Street and Water Street

• S Florida Avenue between E Whiting Street and Water Street

• E Whiting Street (WB Lane Only) from S Florida Avenue to S Tampa Street

• S Morgan Street between E Brorein Street and Water Street



5:30 a.m.

• S Tampa Street from E Whiting Street to E Brorein Street



6:00 a.m.

• Bayshore Boulevard between W Platt Street and W Gandy Boulevard

• W Gandy Boulevard between S Zion Street and Bayshore Boulevard





Sunday, February 23, 2020

3:00 a.m.

• Bayshore Boulevard between E Brorein Street and W Swann Avenue

• W Platt Street/Channelside Drive from S Plant Avenue to S Florida Avenue



4:00 a.m.

• S Franklin Street (SB Lane Only) from E Whiting Street to E Brorein Street

• S Franklin Street between Channelside Drive and Water Street

• E Whiting Street (WB Lane Only) from S Florida Avenue to S Tampa Street



5:00 a.m.

• Bayshore Boulevard between W Swann Avenue and W Gandy Boulevard



6:00 a.m.

• S Plant Avenue between W Platt Street and NB Davis Island Bridge

• NB Davis Island Bridge between S Plant Avenue and Davis Boulevard

• Davis Boulevard between NB Davis Island Bridge and Arbor Place

• Arbor Place between Davis Boulevard and Columbia Drive

• Columbia Drive between Arbor Place and Barbados Avenue

• Barbados Avenue between Columbia Drive and Channel Drive

• Channel Drive between Barbados Avenue and S Davis Boulevard

• S Davis Boulevard between Hudson Avenue and W Davis Boulevard

• W Davis boulevard between Davis Boulevard and S Davis Boulevard

• Davis Boulevard between SB Davis Island bridge and W Davis Boulevard

• SB Davis Island Bridge between Bayshore Boulevard and Davis Boulevard