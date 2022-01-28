Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
8
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters

Gasparilla sailing route changed due to rough weather; boaters 'strongly discouraged' from participating

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 5:13PM
Gasparilla Pirate Invasion
FOX 13 News

Warning for boaters ahead of Gasparilla

Aaron Mesmer reports.

TAMPA, Fla. - Rough seas aren't scaring away pirates determined to invade Tampa this weekend – but the anticipated inclement weather is changing their sailing route into Tampa Bay.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla made the announcement Friday afternoon that, out of an abundance of caution, their sailing route for Saturday's Gasparilla invasion would be revised.

Beginning at noon, the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship, led by Captain Peter Lackman, will sail up the Ybor Channel, around Harbour Island and into the Seddon Channel before arriving at the Tampa Convention Center. That's where the pirates will command Mayor Jane Castor to surrender the key to the city at 1 p.m.

READ: Gasparilla parade forecast: Wind chill, rough chop in Tampa Bay during pirate invasion

With wind gusts and a rough chop in the forecast for Tampa Bay, Tampa police and organizers are encouraging residents to watch the invasion from land instead of from the water, as conditions will be rough. Small vessels are "strongly discouraged" from participating in this year's flotilla.

Gasparilla organizers preparing for cold parade

Weather will have a big impact on the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion and Parade. Not only will it be cold, the water will be rough.

Anyone considering boating on parade day is urged to monitor weather and small craft advisories, and to carefully follow any recommendations made by the U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement.

FOX 13’s meteorologists are expecting one of the coldest Gasparillas on record. There won’t be rain, but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. However, the forecast wind chills will be in the 30s almost all day long. 

GUIDE: Gasparilla guide to parking, rideshare, & public transit