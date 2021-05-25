George Floyd one year later: Minneapolis celebrations, moment of silence

Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed while being arrested by Minneapolis police officers.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020. Now-fired officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of his murder earlier this spring. The three other former officers charged in Floyd’s death will stand trial together next year. All four ex-officers are also facing federal charges for allegedly violating Floyd’s civil rights during the deadly arrest.

In the year since Floyd’s death, the intersection where he was killed—38th and Chicago—has become an international memorial to Floyd and a gathering place for the community. The intersection, now known as George Floyd Square, remains closed to traffic.

A mural of George Floyd painted on the side of Cup Foods at the intersection where Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020.

People all over Minnesota and across the country will be remembering Floyd, whose death sparked a movement for racial justice A number of events will take place throughout Minneapolis on Tuesday. Gov. Tim Walz is also calling for a moment of silence at 1 p.m. Tuesday for the length of time Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck and back.

Celebration of life and remembrance at The Commons

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is hosting day-long celebration at The Commons in Minneapolis featuring special guests and musical performances as well as locally-owned business by hosting a food truck alley and vendor expo. The event will take place from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The goal, organizers say, is to "celebrate life through Black culture, art and history."

Where: The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rise & Remember event at George Floyd Square

The George Floyd Global Memorial will host a one-year anniversary celebration at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

The day-long event will begin at 1 p.m. local and include community art and children’s activities, along with an open mic session and concerts featuring Grammy Award-winning Sounds of Blackness and notable local DJ Sophia Eris at 6 p.m., ending with a candlelit vigil honoring Floyd at 8 p.m.

Where: George Floyd Square, 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis

When: 1-9 p.m.

Moment of silence - 1 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz is asking Minnesotans to partake in a moment of silence at 1 p.m. Tuesday for 9 minutes and 29 seconds to honor Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death. Nine minutes and 29 seconds is the length of time former officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck and back.