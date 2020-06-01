George Floyd's funeral to be held in Houston on June 9

article

George Floyd's funeral will be held in Houston on June 9, the family's attorney Ben Crump announced Monday afternoon.

A memorial will be held in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided when he died, on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Then on Saturday, a memorial service will be held in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A public viewing will be held in Houston on Monday evening before the funeral on Tuesday.

The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The memorial and funeral arrangements were announced during a press conference where the family revealed the findings of an independent autopsy into Floyd's death a week ago after a Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

The additional autopsy was conducted after the family said that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's findings "do not address in detail the effect of the purposeful use of force on Mr. Floyd's neck and the extent of Mr. Floyd's suffering at the hands of police."

Attorney Crump said the autopsy determined that asphyxia from sustained pressure was the cause of death.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly pleaded “I can’t breathe.”

Chauvin continued to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness. None of the other officers at the scene attempted to check on Floyd until after the ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

Floyd later died at the hospital. His death has sparked national outrage.

Chauvin and three other police officers, idenfited as Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were fired following the incident.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

