George Washington statue on display in Florida Capitol Building

America's first president is in the Florida Capitol Building.

Indeed, a statue of George Washington will be on display in the rotunda for one year, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

But what relationship did the real George Washington have with Florida?

"There were some who wanted to make Washington America's king, and he said no, I believe in what we're doing," said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

228 years after Washington stood firm and left office after two terms, Florida's governor unveiled a bronze statue of our first president, on loan from Mount Vernon.

Since he only traveled as far south as Georgia, you could say this is his first time in Florida.

"I love it, I can't believe we've taken so long to do it," said historian Roger Smith. "He's still the greatest president as far as I'm concerned."

Smith has studied the connection between George Washington and Florida, which, in the 1760s, was split into West and East Florida.

During the Revolution, it was controlled by the British. He has found 81 letters Washington wrote about Florida.

"It's hard to say he was obsessed with us," said Smith. "But you don't write 81 letters about somebody and for military purposes and not have an interest."

Washington was worried the British would launch an invasion of the southern American colonies from St. Augustine.

"I think the British knew exactly what they had, and I think they would have fought for it no matter what," said Smith.

Smith has found five instances of Washington asking congress to authorize pre-emptive invasions at St. Augustine.

Three times, revolutionaries pierced the border, but were pushed back. It's unlikely Washington knew how shallow the water is around St. Augustine.

"There were things that he did that told me he didn't understand the topography at all, because he kept trying to get us to invade," said Smith.

Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky, the head of the George Washington Presidential Library, notes that when the war ended, control was transferred to the Spanish.

The area was still critical to the American economy, with the Port of New Orleans being in West Florida. It was also close to numerous islands that had their own trading ports, and was a place American slaves would escape to, before Florida itself became a slave state.

"He was very aware of any threats from native nations, threats from communities of enslaved individuals and, of course, threats from the Spanish from the territory of Florida," said Chervinsky.

But it's the political ideals that Washington set for the new nation, of a peaceful transfer of power, of international engagement and of civilian control of the military, that Dr. Chervinsky says Washington should be remembered for.

"All of those are virtues that I think we can choose to commemorate and celebrate today," said Washington. "And I'm glad that Americans are doing so."

Today, his statue is overlooking the preamble to Florida's Constitution, which insists on "equal civil and political rights to all."

The statue is a replica of one dedicated by a French sculptor in 1796.

It will be on display at the Florida Capitol until February 2026.

