Georgia deputy police chief arrested in Polk County for soliciting prostitution

A Georgia deputy police chief was arrested in Florida after he allegedly solicited prostitution in the state.

Cartersville Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested Thursday in Polk County.

He faces charges of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.

The Cartersville Police Department said in a Facebook post that DiPrima has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

DiPrima has been with the department since 1996 and has served as deputy police chief since 2015.

