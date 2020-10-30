Gov. Kemp, First Lady in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure; test negative

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are quarantining after recently being exposed to COVID-19.

Kemp's Press Secretary Cody Hall tweeted that that the governor and his wife were recently exposed to someone who received a positive COVID-19 test.

The governor released a statement saying he and the first lady tested negative. He went on to say that he was currently not experiencing symptoms.

"Following a negative COVID-19 PCR test for both the governor and First Lady, the Governor is currently quarantining due to direct exposure within the last 48 hours to an individual who recently tested positive," the statement reads. "At this time, the First Lady is not known to have been exposed to a confirmed case. The Governor is not currently experiencing symptoms and will be quaratining, per Department of Public Health guidance. The Governor spoke with Dr, Toomey this afternoon and will continue to follow her expert guidance."

It is unclear who Kemp came into contact with, but it is known from the governor's statement that the exposure occured within the last 48 hours. Further details were not immedietly released.

Kemp announced Friday that he was extending the public health state of emergency into December and renewing current COVID-19 restrictions.

