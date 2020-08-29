Georgia inmates save deputy after he suffers stroke

article

A group of inmates are being credited with saving the life of a deputy who suffered a stroke while on duty.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Patrick Edmond was conducting cell searches in the jail housing unit he supervises when the inmates noticed something was wrong.

"Deputy Edmond didn't know it at the time, but he was suffering a stroke," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "The inmates helped him to a chair and used his police radio and the housing unit phone to summon help. Their actions undoubtedly saved Deputy Edmond's life."

The deputy was flown to the hospital where he received life-saving surgery. The sheriff's office said that Deputy Edmond has made a full recovery and will be back on the job soon.

The inmates -- John Queen, Darius Wilson, Matthew Fountain, Jattir Moton, Rodrequs Wells and Brad Louden -- are now being praised for their kindness.

Last month, three inmates at the Gwinnett County Jail were hailed as heroes after they helped save the life of a deputy who suffered a cardiac incident.

"It would be very easy to assume there's always an adversarial relationship between law enforcement officers and citizens suspected of committing crimes. Sometimes there is, but many times there is not," the sheriff's office said. "Many of our deputies seek opportunities to be a role model for the inmates they supervise and encourage them to make better choices in life. These recent incidents reflect the respect most inmates have for our deputies because of how they're treated in our jail. They know we work hard to keep them safe and sometimes they get to return the favor. We appreciate them and thank them for their efforts."