Georgia man drowns while saving family members along Clearwater Beach

A Georgia man drowned in the waters of Clearwater Beach this afternoon while trying to rescue two family members.

According to a city spokesman, it was around 2:30 p.m. when the 55-year-old tourist realized two family members were struggling in the water near Lifeguard Tower 3, so he swam into the water to try and save them.

But once in the water, the man began having trouble himself. Lifeguards responded and found him floating in the water. They performed CPR until medics arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The condition of the other two family members was not immediately available.

