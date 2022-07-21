Giant African snail mitigation efforts continue in Pasco County

Nearly one month since the first invasive Giant African Land Snail was found in Pasco County, state officials will provide an update on their mitigation efforts.

Last week, Florida officials announced the removal of more than 1,300 Giant African Land Snails from 29 of the nearly 500 properties surveyed so far.

The invasive species can range in size from a few inches to up to eight inches long. They can also cause extensive damage to soil and plants and pose serious health risks to humans, including causing meningitis.

They were first reported in Pasco County in late June. The state embarked on an eradication campaign to rid the area of the disease-carrying species. Crews are using a pesticide known as Metaldehyde.

The initial snail sighting was first confirmed by a Pasco County Master Gardener, who found the almost 8-inch-long snail in the New Port Richey area – specifically in an area near Massachusetts Avenue and Rowan Road. The confirmation of the return of the Giant African land snail came on June 23.

After, that area was quarantined, meaning residents are not able to move any soil, plants, or yard waste from that area.

"The giant African land snail … is one of the most invasive pests on the planet, causing agricultural and environmental damage wherever it is found," the report added. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Expand

The snails are quite popular in pet trades.

"I think the biggest thing is…the snail is quite attractive. What I would tell anybody is please research anything you are going to purchase as a pet," Dr. Hodges said, adding that it’s illegal to have it in the state. "Prevent it by keeping it out."

The Giant African land snails can cause significant damage to tropical environments and pose a serious health risk to humans by carrying the parasite rat lungworm known to cause meningitis. It consumes at least 500 types of plants, causes structural damage to plaster and stucco structures, and carries a parasitic nematode that can lead to meningitis in humans.

The snails remain a threat in Hawaii and the Caribbean after their eradication in Florida in 2021. Each snail has both female and male reproductive organs, so they can reproduce rapidly. It is able to reproduce several more times after mating once.

They can have about 1,200 eggs every year. They are also one of the world's largest land snails.

The state first eradicated the pest in 1975 after detecting it in 1969 and most recently eradicated the pest in 2021 after detecting it in 2011 in Miami-Dade County, according to the USDA.