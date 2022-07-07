Florida makes third attempt at eradicating invasive snail species as more are found in Pasco County

The Giant African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world, and the invasive species has one part of Pasco County under quarantine. Thursday, state officials are expected to unveil their plan on how to get rid of them – again.

When Giant African land snails were discovered in New Port Richey just a few weeks ago, officials were concerned. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried will be in the Bay Area to give an update on where things stand as officials continue to work to get rid of these snails.

The snail is popular in the pet trade in other countries, but it is a federally prohibited organism that cannot be legally sold or possessed in the United States, per the FDACS report. (U. S. Customs and Border Protection) Expand

The state first eradicated the pest in 1975 after detecting it in 1969 and most recently eradicated the pest in 2021 after detecting it in 2011 in Miami-Dade County, according to the USDA.

"The phenotype in Pasco County has a creamy white flesh as opposed to the grey-ish brown flesh of the phenotype that was eradicated in the Miami area," said Erin M. Moffet, FDACS’s communications director.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), the recent snail sighting was first confirmed by a Pasco County Master Gardener, who found the almost 8-inch-long snail in the New Port Richey area – specifically in an area near Massachusetts Avenue and Rowan Road. The confirmation of the return of the Giant African land snail came on June 23.

Since then, that area has been quarantined, meaning residents are not able to move any soil, plants, or yard waste from that area.

One business owner who spoke to FOX 13 said his business falls within that quarantine zone – and on any given day he could see up to 30 of the land snails.

"They eat stucco and paint, which I was totally taken back. I started looking all over my building like, I can't believe a snail would do that," said Jay Pasqua, who owns East Richey Lawn Mower & Equipment. "And no sooner that happened the next day, I found half a dozen snails. Right. I saw on the other side of the fence and one of them actually they measured was six inches long," Pasqua said.

The Giant African land snails are a cause for concern as experts say They can cause extensive damage to vegetation, and they also carry a parasite called rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.

Since finding the snails, FDACS has been out to the area several times to spray it with snail bait – described as a metaldehyde-based molluscicide labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use. Officials also said they were out there at the contaminated site yesterday where they found and disposed of over 40 snails.

Metaldehyde is a pesticide used to control snails that’s approved for use in many crops, fruit trees, avocado and citrus orchards, berry plants, banana plants and in limited residential areas, the department said on their website.

The pesticide interferes with the snail’s mucus production ability, thereby reducing their digestion and mobility, which makes them susceptible to dehydration, per the website.

After eating the metaldehyde, the GALS often seeks hiding places, then becomes inactive and begins to die within days, the department said.

FDACS warns residents who find the snails not to touch them and to report them by calling the FDACS hotline at 1-888-397-1517.

"It is unlawful to move the giant African land snail or a regulated article, including but not limited to, plants, plants parts, plants in soil, soil, yard waste, debris, compost or building materials, within, through or from a quarantine area without a compliance agreement."

The snails can cause significant damage to tropical environments and pose a serious health risk to humans by carrying the parasite rat lungworm known to cause meningitis. It consumes at least 500 types of plants, causes structural damage to plaster and stucco structures, and carries a parasitic nematode that can lead to meningitis in humans.

The snails remain a threat in Hawaii and the Caribbean after their eradication in Florida in 2021. Each snail has both female and male reproductive organs, so they can reproduce rapidly. It is able to reproduce several more times after mating once.

They can have about 1,200 eggs every year. They are also one of the world's largest land snails.

Fried will be in Clearwater Thursday afternoon to give an update on the situation and ongoing work on Florida's third attempt at eradicating the species.