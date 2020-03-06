Girl, 15, viciously assaulted during gang robbery in Brooklyn

A 15-year-old New York City girl was attacked and robbed by a large group in a frightening incident that was caught on camera. One of the suspects even jumped up and stomped on the girl during the gang attack.

Police say it happened in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

The NYPD says the girl was in front of 216 Utica Ave. at about 4:10 when the group of about 10 to 12 males (see photos below) approached, chased, and jumped on top of her.

They punched and kicked her multiple times before stealing her sneakers, phone, and debit card and then running away in several directions.

The girl suffered bruising and swelling on her face in the attack. She was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.



Anyone with information or is able to identify any of the attackers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

