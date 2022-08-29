Give back to nature: Volunteer opportunities available with Hillsborough County Conservation Parks

Hillsborough County has 17 conservation parks and 33 nature preserves, and maintaining them all can be quite the task.

However, there is a team of skilled and willing volunteers who regularly lend a hand to make sure others can enjoy the beauty of nature each park offers.

A variety of opportunities are available through Parks & Recreation and Conservation & Environmental Lands Management.

Volunteers may do a wide range of things including gardening, removing invasive species, leading tours, working on beautification projects, special events and more. Volunteers can also choose to offer any special skills they have.

People are welcome to volunteer either individually or as part of a group.

To learn more about how you can help, click here.