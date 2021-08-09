Global report shows humans are 'unequivocally' contributing to climate warming

A new United Nations report on climate change attributes rising temperatures and extreme weather events to human behavior, reaffirming much of what scientists have been predicting about global warming.

Extreme heatwaves, massive wildfires, and widespread flooding are events scientists say are getting worse due to rising temperatures and the report says humans are "unequivocally" contributing to the problems

"This is a wake-up call and call to action for everyone to be aware that heat-trapping pollution is harmful to our health," Florida Clinicians for Climate Action Director Melissa Baldwin said.

In the new report released Monday by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), scientists warn that if greenhouse gas emissions aren't dramatically reduced – and quickly – extreme weather events will continue to get worse and sea levels will rise more quickly.

MORE: 'Code red for humanity': UN climate change report warns of 'unprecedented' impacts

"The climate science is extremely clear. Scientists have been saying this for decades and our message has only grown more and more and more urgent and what we really need now is our policymakers to get on board," climate scientist Dr. Kristina Dahl said.

According to the report, the earth's climate is getting so hot that, in a decade, temperatures will likely surpass the level of warming world leaders have sought to prevent.

"We're going to have heat indices hold so high that's it's going to be dangerous for people to go outside. It's going to be dangerous for young high school athletes and college athletes to practice outside," neuroanatomist Dr. Paul Robinson said.

To help, climate advocates are urging people – from homeowners to policymakers – to act by investing in more renewable energy resources, such as solar panels, wind turbines, and electric cars.

According to the report, some future warming is already locked in based on the greenhouse gases humans have already released into the atmosphere. So, even if emissions are dramatically cut, some changes are irreversible

"Ultimately, we will need to see communities and societies rallying around this cause if we want there to be a healthier happy future," Dahl said.

Advertisement

More than 200 climate scientists helped author the report.