Go airborne while getting in shape: Tampa Sports Academy now offering aerial fitness

There’s a new high-flying class you can take to build strength, flexibility and endurance in Tampa.

Tampa Sports Academy is now offering an aerial fitness program for kids and adults at any level. People can learn how to use a lyra, which is an aerial hoop or ring that's suspended from a ceiling. Classes also include the use of hammocks, silks, aerial conditioning and more.

The classes combine techniques from dance, gymnastics and yoga giving people a chance to hone their skills or try something new.

They offer group classes primarily in the evenings as well as individual classes by appointment.

To learn more, visit: tampasportsacademy.com or www.klkentertainment.com.