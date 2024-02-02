Go behind the scenes of Tampa General Hospital’s nationally recognized transplant center

The Tampa General Hospital transplant team has a lot to celebrate.

They were just named No. 4 transplant center in the nation for the number of lives saved and the number of transplants.

"That's why the pursuit of more and more patients to get transplanted is such a core part of our mission, because the alternative is suffering and death that comes with liver disease, heart disease, advanced lung disease and kidney failure," shared TGH Transplant Institute Surgical Director Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy. "We know what happens to those people so when we’re able to transplant more and more patients, we’re getting a little bit closer to meeting the need in the community for transplantation."

In his five-and-a-half years at TGH, Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy took the program to new heights and new techniques.

It completed five live liver transplants last year. That’s when a piece of a living donor's liver is transplanted into a person with liver disease.

"It’s a technically complex operation, more so than even than a pretty complicated operation, which is a regular liver transplant and that’s why we built a whole team of people that are expert and dedicated to making this a possibility for our patients.

The sacrifice of the donors and their families is not lost on the transplant team.

"We can turn that tragedy into an opportunity for others, and it does give a purpose and meaning to the families that choose to pursue donation," stated Dr. Dhanireddy.

The new distinction of being fourth in the nation in transplants comes at a unique time for the TGH Transplant Institute. It's the 50th anniversary of the hospital's first transplant, which was a kidney in 1974.

Now, TGH is not only the fourth-largest transplant institute in the country, it is also the second-largest kidney transplant program and the fourth-largest liver transplant program in America.

"Tampa General Hospital, for almost 100 years now, has been taking care of the sickest people, and we will continue to do that going forward," stated Dr. Dhanireddy.

