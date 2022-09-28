‘Go home, Ian, you’re drunk’: Floridians use plywood to tell Hurricane Ian what they think

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:40 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 4:45 PM EDT until WED 5:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

‘Go home, Ian, you’re drunk’: Floridians use plywood to tell Hurricane Ian what they think

By Angeli Gabriel
Published 
Hurricane Ian
Florida is in the crosshairs of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it reaches the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

To withstand the hurricane and the life-threatening storm surges it will likely bring, many Floridians have boarded up their homes and businesses with plywood.

Despite the potentially dire nature of the situation, many Floridians have used the plywood boards as a canvas for their spirit and sense of humor amid the raging storm. 

The words "IAN...You're only getting Decaf" are spray painted onto the boarded up windows of a restaurant in Manatee County, Florida.

One Christmas-themed store spray-painted the message "IAN DON'T GET ON SANTA'S NAUGHTY LIST" on their plywood boards.

A Christmas themed store is boarded up with messages for Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images)

Pet stores had their own spin on messages to Hurricane Ian, saying "BARK OFF IAN" and "NO TREAT FOR YOU!".

Michael (who didn't want to use their last name) and Romeo walk past a sign reading,' Bark Off Ian, No Treat for you,' painted on a building that is boarded up for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Another shop threatened to withhold treats, as well, with the message "NO ICE CREAM FOR IAN."

A bicyclist rides past a sign reading, 'No Ice Cream for Ian,' painted on a building that is boarded up for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Ian is expected in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night i

