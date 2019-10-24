Good dog at shelter for more than 500 days looking for forever home

article

A very lovable dog who has spent more than 500 days at a Maryland animal shelter is looking for the happy ending she deserves.

Sky has been with SPCA of Anne Arundel County since April of 2018-- well over a year-- and it’s time for her to blow the pop stand!

Ever since she was a puppy, the little darling has never had a stable environment, and takes her time to warm up to people but once she does, Sky is as sweet as they come.

She's a slow date - take your time with her, get to know her and become a member of her pack and you'll be over the moon in love with her. — SPCA

She lives for the simple joys in life, give her string cheese or take her on a car ride and she’ll be happy.

But her ultimate goal is to bond with people who can put in the time and patience to get to know her and build a lasting relationship that will stand the test of time.

She been around other dogs and the shelter says Sky can go home with a dog after a successful introduction. Because of her cautious nature, she should be in an adults ONLY home.

Advertisement

For more information on how you can meet Sky contact SPCA.