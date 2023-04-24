Good Samaritan finds $700K worth of cocaine on Florida beach

article

A Florida beachgoer found more than sun and sand while visiting the shore in Vero Beach this weekend.

According to the United States Border Patrol, a good Samaritan found 20 bricks of cocaine, weighing 57 pounds along the water's edge.

Authorities say the beachgoer called area authorities who responded and turned the drugs over to the Border Patrol.

Officials estimate that the cocaine has a street value of nearly $700,000.