GOP candidate for governor says Islam is not compatible with American society

The Brief The Republican candidate for governor, Paul Renner, has unveiled a slew of proposals in response to what he says is a growing threat from Muslims to incorporate religious principles into American government. Those proposals include a crackdown on immigration of Muslims, a block on funding for schools that promote Sharia Law and that Halal markets be examined more closely to ensure sanitary conditions. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim Civil Rights group, says his comments are dangerous and "based on lies."



A Republican candidate for governor is making a slew of proposals when it comes to Muslims living in Florida.

Former House Speaker Paul Renner called a press conference to say Islam — which is practiced by an estimated 127,000 Floridians — is incompatible with America itself.

He is trailing in polls to the Trump-endorsed Byron Donalds.

But the statements and proposals are getting a response from Civil Rights groups.

Former Speaker Paul Renner is basing his comments in part on a batch of terrorist attacks, including 9/11, the Pulse nightclub, and the Pensacola base attack, which were all inspired by only the most radical — and religious leaders say are incorrect — interpretations of Islam.

Today the comments themselves are being called dangerous and un-American.

He called the press conference and stood behind a sign that said, "No Sharia Law."

He said that Islam is not compatible with American life and that too many immigrants have been welcomed who bring dangerous ideologies.

What they're saying:

"We should absolutely remain friends with Muslim nations around the world," said Renner. "We should be friends with any nation that wants to be friends us. That is simply the best way for us to maintain those friendships. And so, yes, we will protect everyone here, but we will not hesitate. To call the conflict what it is, which is it's long-term incompatible with our system."

He warned, without pointing to specific statements or officials, that the Muslim code of ethics, Sharia, could someday be forced on Americans by what is now a small but growing religious minority.

Muslims are about two percent of the American population.

Renner says the state should block funding for any schools that promote Sharia law, that Halal markets be closely examined for sanitary violations, and that the Federal government should block Muslim immigration.

He also said CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, should be designated as a terrorist group.

Today they responded and said he's the dangerous one.

"They completely misrepresent our faith," Hiba Rahim, the executive director of CAIR Florida. "No one talks about bringing Sharia into the United States. Nobody talks about imposing it in our Constitution, which is not even possible because of our Supremacy Clause and our First Amendment. It's not even possible. You know who knows that? Attorneys like Paul Renner."

CAIR Florida accused Renner of trying to play on fears and to divide Americans against one another, saying he knows full well that the First Amendment clearly prohibits the establishment of a state religion.

By the numbers:

There are an estimated 125,000 Muslims living in Florida, and Renner promised that if he is elected governor, they would be afforded all of their constitutional rights and protections.

Islam in America is nothing new, with tens of thousands of Muslims forcibly brought to the Americas during slavery.

Renner says he does not believe America is a Christian nation, that it is "founded on a common understanding that people of different faiths can co-exist."