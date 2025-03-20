Gov. DeSantis holds roundtable on immigration in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable with federal immigration officials in Sarasota on Thursday.
The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the New College of Florida.
DeSantis will be joined by U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, AFPI Center for Homeland Security & Immigration VP Chad Wolf, and New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran.
Prior to Thursday's roundtable, a group gathered outside the New College of Florida to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policies.
Protesters gathered outside the New College of Florida ahead of a roundtable on immigration.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Governor's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter