Gov. DeSantis holds roundtable on immigration in Sarasota

Gov. Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable with federal immigration officials on Thursday. DeSantis will be joined by U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan among other officials. The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the New College of Florida.



DeSantis will be joined by U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, AFPI Center for Homeland Security & Immigration VP Chad Wolf, and New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran.

Prior to Thursday's roundtable, a group gathered outside the New College of Florida to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policies.

Protesters gathered outside the New College of Florida ahead of a roundtable on immigration.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Governor's Office.

