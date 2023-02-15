Gov. DeSantis calls for legal reforms to be vocal point in upcoming legislative session

According to Governor DeSantis in Jacksonville this week Florida allows for a "cottage industry of litigation." During a news conference he called for legal reforms to be a focal point during the upcoming legislative session.

"For many years we were ranked number one in the country for being a judicial hellhole," Gov. DeSantis said.

He says frivolous cases, predatory attorneys and excessive fees are driving up costs on everyday Floridians and lining lawyer's pockets, all while hurting Florida’s business climate. His proposals include ending one-way attorney fees, changing the "bad faith law and shielding small businesses from large damages.

READ: Andrew Warren plans to appeal federal court decision in his lawsuit against Florida governor

"There was one case where the client got $216 and the lawyer got over $100,000 in fees," the Governor said.

But not so fast, says Tampa attorney Keith Ligori.

"If any Floridian has insurance in the state of Florida, this bill will negatively affect you," Ligori said.

MORE: Bracelets made by students at Cypress Woods Elementary make Super Bowl appearance

Ligori admits he's a DeSantis supporter but believes the governor should re-think this idea saying it's really a win for insurance companies, not the little guy.

"These globalist insurance companies are trying to take individuals rights away and limit access to lawyers and access to court, so they can lowball claims and people won’t have the ability to retain a lawyer and be able to get what they need for recovery," Ligori said.

Which he says, could lead to an increase in disability and Medicare claims which ultimately cost the taxpayer.



