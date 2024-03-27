Gov. DeSantis signs bill that cracks down on squatters in Florida: ‘The squatter scam ends today’

Governor Ron DeSantis says "squatting" is a scam that violates private property rights and signed a bill intended to help protect homeowners in Orlando on Wednesday.

According to a video Florida's governor posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), squatters commandeering homes have become an issue nationwide. However, he says in Florida, the state will be putting an end to this scam.

HB 621 will take effect on July 1, 2024. It creates a new way for property owners to remove squatters from their homes.

Homeowners can file a complaint and request that a sheriff’s officer remove an unauthorized person from residential properties.

Once officials verify ownership and deem the complainant eligible, the sheriff must remove the squatter.

"You should not have anyone go on your property and take it over and then try to assert some rights. It's absurd. We're going to put an end to it today, and we'll be leading the way yet again in the process," shared DeSantis on Wednesday.

According to the bill summary, "The property owner must pay the sheriff the civil eviction fee plus an hourly rate if a deputy must stand by and keep the peace while the unauthorized person is removed."

Anyone who was wrongfully removed from a home has a cause of action against the owner for three times the fair market rent, damages, costs, and attorney fees.

HB 612 also creates three new crimes related to unlawfully occupying a dwelling or fraudulently advertising property for sale or lease.

