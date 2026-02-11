Man hospitalized after St. Pete shooting: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to officers.
What we know:
The St. Pete Police Department said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the shooting, which happened near the 900 block of 16th Street South.
Officers said they found a man shot and suffering from serious injuries when they arrived at the scene.
No suspect is in custody, according to St. Pete police.
What we don't know:
They have not identified the victim or said what led up to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the St. Petersburg Police Department.