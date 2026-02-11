Man hospitalized after St. Pete shooting: Police

article

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to officers.

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the shooting, which happened near the 900 block of 16th Street South.

Officers said they found a man shot and suffering from serious injuries when they arrived at the scene.

No suspect is in custody, according to St. Pete police.

What we don't know:

They have not identified the victim or said what led up to the shooting.