Tampa home burglaries net over $137K in stolen property, illegal immigrants arrested: HCSO

Three illegal immigrants are facing charges after deputies linked them to a pair of home burglaries in Tampa that resulted in more than $137,000 in stolen property, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

HCSO says on Jan. 24, shortly after 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to a burglary at a home on West Kenyon Avenue, where homeowners reported their home had been ransacked and a sliding glass door was shattered.

Investigators said a personal safe, jewelry and firearms were stolen. A second burglary was reported later that day at a home about five miles away on Osage Drive.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video from both scenes helped identify a suspect vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

On Jan. 27, deputies located the vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 near the Sun City Center Boulevard exit and pulled the vehicle over, leading to the arrest of three men, HCSO said.

The driver, Juan Caicedo-Chasoy, 39, was arrested for driving without a valid license. Investigators said he has a final deportation order, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an ICE detainer on him.

A passenger, Jhon Riasco-Vergara, 33, was arrested after he gave deputies a fake name and fraudulent driver’s license. He was booked on two fugitive warrants, and faces the following charges:

Possession and use of a fraudulent ID

Providing false information to law enforcement

Displaying a fraudulent ID card

Detectives later booked Riasco-Vergara on additional charges for armed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft over $100,000, in connection with the Tampa break-in.

A second passenger, Louis Monseque, 35, was also found using fraudulent identification. Deputies confirmed his real name, finding multiple felony warrants out of Texas and Washington for home burglaries, kidnapping and criminal mischief.

Monseque was booked locally on charges of providing a false name to law enforcement and possession of cannabis under 20 grams.

Deputies said all three men are citizens of Colombia. Caicedo-Chasoy and Monseque have been released to ICE, while Riasco Vergara remains in jail on multiple charges and under an ICE detainer.

What they're saying:

"This case demonstrates how our deputies enforce the law and follow established procedures to hold offenders accountable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our deputies identified and charged one suspect responsible for a major residential burglary here in Hillsborough County. All three individuals were held on ICE detainers, and two have since been released to ICE to ensure they cannot return to our streets."