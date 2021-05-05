Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at Temple Terrace Fire Department

article

Florida’s governor is once again making a stop in the Bay Area this week.

Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Temple Terrace Fire Department. The news release from the governor’s office did not provide details on what the governor will be discussing.

Just two days ago, DeSantis was in St. Petersburg when he signed an executive order suspending all city and county governments’ COVID-19 orders. He also signed a bill banning vaccine passports in the state.

On Wednesday morning, DeSantis was on the east coast to formally announce the state legislature passed $1,000 bonuses for every sworn law enforcement officer, EMT, firefighter and paramedic in the state.

"Some want to defund the police," the governor said. "We're funding the police and then some."