Gov. DeSantis urges condo bill fixes in Miami roundtable

Condo owners are up against a big deadline at the end of this year. A law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in hopes of avoiding another disaster like the Surfside condo collapse in 2021 has led to unintended consequences.

With inspections of older buildings now required, the costs of the inspections and fixes are being passed on to residents, and many said they can't afford the five-figure fees.

The governor held a roundtable in Miami Lakes to discuss the problem.

"We have a lot of residents that are retired and on a fixed income," said condo owner Doris Gonzalez, "and some of them had to sell their unit after being there for over 20 years."

The residents blame a bill that requires inspections of buildings that are 25 years old. With those inspections due by the end of the year, condo boards have had to boost condo fees, some by as much as $50,000, to make necessary repairs.

"The repairs were much needed, necessary to maintain the building," said Gonzalez. "That the expense was not well received by some residents."

The governor and lawmakers have blamed condo boards for trying to do it all at once, as opposed to inspecting and rehabbing buildings consistently.

Last month, the senate president said she was not open to a special session to give derelict boards a band-aid. The governor now asks though, what choice is there?

"The bottom line is, we want residents in Florida to have a safe but affordable place to live," said DeSantis. "And, we have an instance here where we're going to need to provide some relief."

The governor suggested on Monday the possibility of a low or no-interest loan program for those who need to make fixes.

The boards are now required to have a certain amount of reserve cash set aside, though they're also being hit by rising property insurance costs. It's not only hitting current residents, but those interested in buying.

"When you try to sell thfat unit, and you do your seller's disclosure, you have to disclose these assessments and the repairs that are required," said State Rep. Tom Fabricio (R-Miami Lakes). "So, that's causing issues with the market throughout."

The governor is urging fixes before the end of the year, though the senate president has indicated she is only open to holding regular scheduled committee hearings in November, and then holding regular session in spring.

"I would urge all the members of the legislature to be talking to your constituents," said DeSantis. "We need to be developing these ideas now. So that these things can be implemented in time to prevent people from being forced out of their homes."

He is also urging the Federal government to finish what is expected to be the definitive report into why the Surfside condos collapsed, killing 98 people. That is expected to be done in 2025.

