Senior roommate search? Retirees priced out of Florida working to connect with fellow seniors

As more people come to Florida, housing prices are going up and people are being priced out of the sunshine state. It’s especially hard for seniors, who feel like their retirement dreams are being put on hold.

"I decided to retire on my 70th birthday in April. And to do that, I had to give up my own private residence, because I couldn't afford to live by myself," said Robin Delucia, a Tampa Bay area senior. "There is no retirement in Florida any longer. No one can live on social security anywhere pretty much."

Delucia worked two jobs until she was 70 years old, and she still can’t afford to live on her own in the Tampa Bay area. She recently moved in with her daughter, but she said this was not her tropical retirement dream – and she’s not alone.

READ: Former St. Petersburg hospital being transformed into affordable housing for seniors

"I came across seniors who are all saying the same thing, ‘I'm going to have to move in with my kids. I can't afford to live anymore. I don't know what to do,'" Delucia said.

She came up with a plan – starting with a Facebook page.

"I'm hoping on my new Facebook page called Seniors Helping Seniors 62 and over to connect those that have homes but may lose them, that need more income and get with people that don't have a home and try to help them hook up together – including me – to find a place to live permanently through the rest of their years."

She hopes to start building a community for people to find roommates in their golden age, to ease the financial burden, and enjoy their time together.

"They're used to having someone there all the time. Some of them have been married 40, 50 years, so that would help each person together having company and including a financial help situation," said Delucia. "I'm hoping that their final years and all our seniors are going to be happy and relaxing and not stressful and wondering where we're going next. I'm in that boat right this minute and I have to fix it. I don't want to live like this for the rest of my life. I want to be happy and enjoy what's out there."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: