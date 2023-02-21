St. Pete theater company creates new independent library with books banned in Florida schools

There's a battle over books brewing in schools across Florida. At almost every school board meeting there's a discussion over what books should be allowed in the library.

That's why the American Stage Theater Company created a new independent library full of banned books.

Avery Anderson feels if certain literature is going to be banned from schools, he wants to make it as easy as possible for people to access and therefore came up with the idea for a banned book library.

Well known titles like "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl" now have a new, permanent home.

"These are all books that have been challenged or banned in Pinellas County or somewhere in the state of Florida. It's very simple. It's a free public library so come and take a book, either return it or donate another one through the registry through Tombolo," Director of Marketing and Communications, American Stage Director of Marketing and Communications Avery Anderson said.

The library is a partnership between by the organization "Keep St. Pete Lit", the bookstore "Tombolo Books" and the American Stage Theater Company at St. Pete College where the library is housed.

"Stories tell us a different perspective than what we already know. Right? Especially books that are about, we can say, more controversial or more intense subject matter and that's why they're so important, because they show you something you might not be used to," Andersons said.

"Ambitious Girl" is one of the banned books included in the library. The summary says its about a young girl who sees a strong woman on TV labeled as "too assertive "and "too ambitious," sending her on a journey of discovery through past and present challenges faced by women and girls. Other banned titles touch on race, the holocaust and LGBTQ themes.

Anderson says so far they've received more than 160 donated books.

"A lot of times when you hear about a book ban, it seems so big, right? It's like, how do I fight this legislation? How do I find a way to keep this alive? And this is something so simple. You can come get a book, you can get a book for yourself, get it for your friend so this is such a small, actionable way to make that change and show that you are in support of having this literature in our schools," Anderson said.