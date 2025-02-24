Gov. Ron DeSantis hits Byron Donalds, boosts wife in Florida governor speculation

The Brief President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds as Florida's next governor. Gov. DeSantis commented on the endorsement during a news conference in Tampa. Casey DeSantis told FOX News that running for governor is not something she is seriously considering, but that she is flattered by the speculation.



Who could be the Florida governor after Ron DeSantis finishes his second term? The jockeying is underway with President Donald Trump firing the first shot.

He endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Naples) last week, but now, DeSantis is weighing in, setting up a potential proxy war between the two Republican heavyweights. If Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis weren't at least toying with the idea of running for governor, her husband wouldn't be floating trial balloons.

READ: Governor DeSantis announces state DOGE task force focused on 'government efficiency'

"I won by the biggest margin than any Republicans ever won a governor's race here in Florida," the governor said during a press conference in Tampa on Monday. "She would do better than me. Like, there's no question about that. That would happen."

Pictured: Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

The big question for the governor is whether there's still room for someone to run as his political heir, given he has had an inconsistent relationship with the president. This weekend, Trump gave his coveted (for Republicans) "complete and total endorsement" to Donalds.

"He talked to me about what he just put out on social," said Donalds during a speech at CPAC, "and I just want to say, ‘Mr. President, thank you, and I will never let you down.’"

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

When given a chance to respond during a press conference in Tampa, the governor didn't muster any kind words for Donalds, leading off with the GOP's narrow house majority, which can't afford any absent Republicans who are busy campaigning.

Pictured: Rep. Byron Donalds.

"He just hasn't been a part of any of the victories that we've had here over the left over these last years," said DeSantis. "He's just not been a part of it. He's been in other states campaigning, doing that, and that's fine. But okay, well then deliver results up there."

In keeping alive the speculation of a new Desantis v. Trump grudge match, the governor could use an upcoming appointment for lieutenant governor to anoint a political successor, or he could just make it his wife. A recent poll showed Casey with the highest favorable rating among potential primary candidates, with 30% approval, versus 15% for Donalds.

"She's somebody that has, I think, the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles that anything we've accomplished, she'd be able to take to the next level," said the governor.

For her part, Casey DeSantis has told FOX News that running for governor is not something she is seriously considering, but that she is flattered by the speculation. The governor said he has not thought much about who his lieutenant governor will be.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered during a news conference held by Gov. DeSantis in Tampa as well as through a statement made by President Trump on social media and comments made by Byron Donalds at a CPAC event. A recent poll and FOX News also contributed to this report.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: