Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Pinellas Park

Florida’s governor is making another appearance in the Bay Area on Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference in the Mainlands of Tarmac, a Pinellas Park neighborhood for those who are 55 and older. There is no word yet on the topic of discussion, but it will likely involve COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

According to the community’s website, vaccinations will begin Thursday morning for residents who are 65 and older. It is only for Mainland residents.

The governor stopped in Manatee County on Wednesday to announce a vaccine pop-up site. He also addressed the controversy over the program, which some say highlighted ZIP codes that were high-income and in the "whitest and richest" Lakewood Ranch.

DeSantis rebutted saying the locations were chosen because of a high concentration of seniors.

Thursday’s news conference is set for 9 a.m.

