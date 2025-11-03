Government shutdown threatens holiday travel as FAA staffing woes cause major delays

The Brief Across the country, major airports have been hit with severe delays and cancellations in recent weeks, and Florida is no exception. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), nearly half of all major air traffic control facilities have been affected by staffing shortages caused by a surge in sick calls. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) says the problem has been building for years. Controllers were already facing mandatory overtime — six days a week, ten-hour shifts — before the shutdown began.



A looming government shutdown is threatening to make the Thanksgiving travel season even more stressful for flyers.

The backstory:

Across the country, major airports have been hit with severe delays and cancellations in recent weeks, and Florida is no exception.

Orlando International and Jacksonville International have both experienced travel headaches over the last few days.

At Orlando International Airport, no certified controllers showed up for the night shift last Thursday, leading to 370 delays and 90 cancellations.

At Tampa International Airport, the flight board is looking good for now, but for many travelers nationwide, this past week has been anything but smooth.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), nearly half of all major air traffic control facilities have been affected by staffing shortages caused by a surge in sick calls.

As of Sunday, significant flight delays were reported at airports in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Newark.

Delays and cancellations at major hubs have set off a chain reaction of flight interruptions nationwide.

What they're saying:

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) says the problem has been building for years. Controllers were already facing mandatory overtime — six days a week, ten-hour shifts — before the shutdown began.

Now, missed paychecks and growing frustration have fueled an increase in sick calls, stretching an already exhausted workforce even thinner.

"When they are not able to perform to the level to which they need to, it is very difficult for them and they have to make that personal choice. Do I go to work or do I stay home and take that day of rest I need?" explained Embrey-Riddle Aeronautical University professor Michael McCormich."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy insists the nation’s skies remain safe, emphasizing that ground stops are immediately ordered if staffing levels fall below safety requirements.

In an appearance on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday, Duffy warned delays are "going to get worse" as the shutdown carries on into a fifth week.

Duffy says workers will receive backpay once the shutdown ends, but says the administration is unable to pay certain essential workers, like air traffic controllers, without congressional cooperation.

What Travelers Can Expect

With the holiday travel season just weeks away, passengers are being advised to check flight status frequently, arrive early, and prepare for potential delays.

At Tampa International, things are running smoothly for now, but as the shutdown drags on, travelers nationwide could be in for more turbulence.